Andhra Pradesh

Parliamentary panel prays at Tirumala

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development headed by its Chairman Pratap Rao Jadhav on Saturday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy facilitated them with the darshan of the deity. Later, the committee members motored down to Tirupati to take stock of various works taken up by the Central and State governments at the village level.

Indian Bank Chairman and Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru donated ₹20 lakh to the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) trust.

