Parliamentary panel discusses issues related to commerce in State

The meeting of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce chaired by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy was held here on Monday.

MPs from the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party took part in the meeting which discussed issues related to commerce in the State.

Businessmen, including exporters representing various trades, also took part in the meeting and presented their issues before the committee.

Later speaking to reporters, A.P. Agriculture Mission Chairman M.V.S. Nagireddy said that the demand for minimum support price for commercial crops has been raised before the committee.

He said that only cotton among the commercial crops is sold for minimum support price whereas chilli, turmeric and others have no support price.

He said that the committee was asked to recommend the Centre to announce a special package for development of aquaculture and also set up aqua research centre in the State.