Parliamentary committee visits ENC, NSTL in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 August 2021 00:22 IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) visited the Eastern Naval Command(ENC) here on Saturday.

SCOD Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defence Jual Oram and the 18-member delegation, comprising MPs, officials of Lok Sabha Secretariat and from the Ministry of Defence, were briefed on the role and operational activities of the ENC. The team interacted with Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC.

The team was taken on a guided tour of the indigenously built stealth multi-role frigate INS Satpura. The team also visited various facilities of the Indian Navy on the Eastern seaboard. The SCOD members paid homage to the naval personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty, at the memorial in Naval Dockyard.

Later, the team visited the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL). NSTL Director Y. Srinivasa Rao briefed them about the facilities at the lab.