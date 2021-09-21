Parliamentary Committee supports Disha Bill: DGP

VIJAYAWADA

21 September 2021 01:16 IST

‘Panel is impressed with measures pertaining to women’s safety in the State’

The Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women, which was on a study tour to the State, praised the government and the police for the measures undertaken to ensure safety of women, DGP D. Gautam Sawang has said.

Heena Vijay Kumar Gravit, Chairperson of the Committee, who visited the State a few days ago, was apprised of the Disha Bill, and the measures pertaining to women safety. “The Parliamentary Committee was impressed with the Bill and it has assured that the Bill would be approved by the Centre,” Mr. Sawang said.

“We explained about the A.P. Disha Bill, Disha Mahila Police Stations, Disha Courts, Disha Integrated Crime Scene Management Vehicles, Cyber Mitra and Mahila Mitra, A.P. Police Seva App, Disha App, Disha Patrolling Vehicles, Spandana, Disha Forensic Science Laboratories, Disha Exclusive Public Prosecutors launched to ensure safety of women to the committee,” the DGP said. Mr. Sawang explained that 60 lakh Disha registrations had been made, 3.78 lakh SoS requests had been received, of which 4,469 calls were actionable and 604 FIRs had been registered. He said 562 ‘Zero FIRs’ were registered during 2020 and 2021, 1,531 cyber bullying sheets were opened, 2,134 sheets were opened against sexual offenders and 2,17,467 sexual offenders were geo-tagged, the DGP said.