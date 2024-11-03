ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary Committee on Railways reaches Tirupati on study tour

Published - November 03, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The team’s visit is aimed at inspecting ongoing works meant to improve railway infrastructure and identify passenger requirements in the city, says committee chairman C.M. Ramesh

The Hindu Bureau

Parliamentary Committee on Railways chairman C.M. Ramesh being greeted by BJP leaders and railway officials at Renigunta railway station in Tirupati district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The Parliamentary Committee on Railways, headed by its chairman and Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh, arrived at Tirupati on Sunday as part of its proposed study tour. Mr. Ramesh arrived with committee member K. Lakshman and others by Duronto train from Bengaluru to Renigunta railway junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were received by BJP leaders including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, State spokespersons Samanchi Srinivas and Kola Anand, OBC Morcha leader Jalli Madhusudhan, district secretary P. Chandrasekhar, medical wing chief D. Srihari Rao, South Central Railways General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager Vijay Kumar, and Tirupati Station Director K. Satyanarayana.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ramesh said that the team’s visit was aimed at inspecting the ongoing works meant to improve railway infrastructure and identify passenger requirements in Tirupati.

After a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, the team would hold a review meeting with senior railway officials on Monday, followed by a high-level meeting at Secunderabad soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US