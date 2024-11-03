Parliamentary Committee on Railways reaches Tirupati on study tour

The Parliamentary Committee on Railways, headed by its chairman and Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh, arrived at Tirupati on Sunday as part of its proposed study tour. Mr. Ramesh arrived with committee member K. Lakshman and others by Duronto train from Bengaluru to Renigunta railway junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were received by BJP leaders including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, State spokespersons Samanchi Srinivas and Kola Anand, OBC Morcha leader Jalli Madhusudhan, district secretary P. Chandrasekhar, medical wing chief D. Srihari Rao, South Central Railways General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager Vijay Kumar, and Tirupati Station Director K. Satyanarayana.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ramesh said that the team’s visit was aimed at inspecting the ongoing works meant to improve railway infrastructure and identify passenger requirements in Tirupati.

After a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, the team would hold a review meeting with senior railway officials on Monday, followed by a high-level meeting at Secunderabad soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.