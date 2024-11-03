GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliamentary Committee on Railways reaches Tirupati on study tour

The team’s visit is aimed at inspecting ongoing works meant to improve railway infrastructure and identify passenger requirements in the city, says committee chairman C.M. Ramesh

Published - November 03, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Parliamentary Committee on Railways chairman C.M. Ramesh being greeted by BJP leaders and railway officials at Renigunta railway station in Tirupati district on Sunday.

Parliamentary Committee on Railways chairman C.M. Ramesh being greeted by BJP leaders and railway officials at Renigunta railway station in Tirupati district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The Parliamentary Committee on Railways, headed by its chairman and Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh, arrived at Tirupati on Sunday as part of its proposed study tour. Mr. Ramesh arrived with committee member K. Lakshman and others by Duronto train from Bengaluru to Renigunta railway junction.

They were received by BJP leaders including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, State spokespersons Samanchi Srinivas and Kola Anand, OBC Morcha leader Jalli Madhusudhan, district secretary P. Chandrasekhar, medical wing chief D. Srihari Rao, South Central Railways General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager Vijay Kumar, and Tirupati Station Director K. Satyanarayana.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ramesh said that the team’s visit was aimed at inspecting the ongoing works meant to improve railway infrastructure and identify passenger requirements in Tirupati.

After a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, the team would hold a review meeting with senior railway officials on Monday, followed by a high-level meeting at Secunderabad soon.

