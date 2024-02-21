ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary Committee lauds TTD’s pro-pilgrim initiatives

February 21, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was on a two-day visit to the hill temple. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs lauded various pro-pilgrim initiatives adopted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on February 20.

The committee was also briefed about the various socio-economic activities adopted by the TTD since its inception.

In a 40-minute audio-video presentation to the committee, which is on a two-day visit to the hill temple, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy explained the various aspects of crowd management and upkeep of hygiene in the temple town.

Committee Chairman Brij Lal praised the security measures and management systems adopted by TTD with focus on safety of pilgrims as well as its employees who shuttle on the Tirumala ghat roads on a daily basis.

The committee included Biplav Kumar Dev, Raja Amareshwara Naik, Dulal Chandra Goswami, Satya Pal Singh, Neeraj Sekhar, Nishikant Dubey and Dilip Ghosh.

