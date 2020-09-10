Parks under VMRDA open after six months

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 September 2020 23:07 IST

Locals flock to Tenneti Park in the evening

The hilltop park of Kailasagiri was thrown open to tourists on Thursday after being closed for six months, after the State Government ordered the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to open up the parks under its control.

Footfalls, however, remained low with only a little over 300 people visiting Kailasagiri on the first day of its reopening. The park, which was earlier open from 8.30 a.m. till 8.30 p.m., will now open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Timings will be increased gradually, officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

Visitors to the park are being told to keep their masks on at all times. “We are also telling people repeatedly to maintain social distancing and to strictly avoid spitting in public. As today is the first day, the number of visitors was low. We expect the numbers to rise once city buses resume operations,” a staffer at the park said.

The toy train and ropeway at the hill-top park, both of which are popular tourist attractions, are yet to be restarted.

Along with Kailasagiri, the VMRDA also opened up Tenneti Park and YSR City Central Park. Tenneti Park was packed with visitors in the evening. The parking lot was almost full as locals made a beeline to the park that offers great views of the bay and the city’s coastline.

Committee formed

A committee was formed by VMRDA officials to study the feasibility of allowing visitors to museums in the city.

VMRDA secretary Ganesh Kumar said that the committee will study the feasibility and submit a report to the VMRDA Commissioner. The sites will be opened after a review meeting, he said.

It may be noted that tourist spots which are under the control of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) have already been opened for the public in the district.