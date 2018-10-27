Parkinson’s: SVIMS helps poor patients with DBS

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), a path-breaking procedure for Parkinson’s disease, has proved to be successful at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) hospital.

Parkinson’s disease normally affects one in 1,000 persons and hampers mobility if it remains unaddressed for five to six years. DBS comes into the picture here, as this procedure can be employed to treat the movement-related disorders. At present, lakhs of such patients are waiting to be treated across India.

The super-speciality hospital has performed 25 such surgeries in the recent past and all the patients are on the path to recovery. There are only a few institutes across India that are capable of performing this surgery, which also comes at a prohibitive cost of nearly ₹20 lakh. “At the TTD-run institute, we do it at a very reasonable price,” says SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar, who produced the patients at a media conference here on Friday. The surgery is currently performed on poor patients, with financial support from the TTD’s Pranadanam and the State government’s NTR Vaidya Seva schemes.

“All neurological cases need not require surgery and some can be treated with drugs, if the patient gets the right guidance and medication from the specialist,” B. Vengamma, SVIMS former Director and a professor of neurology said. Dean B.C.M. Prasad and neurosurgeons Ramesh Chandra and Naveen said the hospital, equipped with the required infrastructure, was always ready to treat more patients if the State government or the TTD came forward to meet the expenditure.