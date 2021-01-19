Park proposed in 1,000 acres in Penukonda forest area

ANANTAPUR

19 January 2021 10:32 IST

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has written to the State Special Secretary (Forests) to submit a report to the Ministry on the possibilities of developing a park on a 1,000-acre land between Penukonda and Somandepalli in the district. A reply from the Forest Department is awaited.

District Forest Officer R. Jagannath Singh said that the project was feasible if a financial aid of ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore was granted by the State government to the Forest Department. “If the administrative and financial approvals are received from the State government, a detailed project report can be prepared and sent to the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the final approval,” he said.

