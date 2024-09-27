ADVERTISEMENT

Park at Thotapalli reservoir will be developed, says ITDA Project Director

Published - September 27, 2024 07:47 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

ITDA Project Officer Ashutosh Shrivastava inspecting the park premises at Thotapalli reservoir in Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Friday.

Parvatipuram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Director Ashutosh Shrivastava on Friday said that the park which was in a poor condition at Thotapalli reservoir would be developed with all facilities. He visited the park premises and discussed with engineering officials, including ITDA Assistant Engineer Gandi Tirupati Rao, over the estimated time required to ensure a modern look for the park.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the park would become a major tourism attraction as it was located at the reservoir. Mr. Shrivastava said that Parvatipuram-Manyam District Collector A. Shyam Prasad was keen to develop all tourism places in the district. He urged corporate companies to allocate CSR funds for the promotion of tourism spots in the district.

