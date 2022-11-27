Paritalas stage sit-in demanding arrest of Rapthadu MLA’s brother

November 27, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

Former TDP minister Paritala Sunitha and her son Paritala Sriram staged a sit-in on the street in front of the Chennekothapalli Police Station on November 27 (Sunday), demanding the arrest of Thopudurthi Chandrasekhar Reddy, brother of Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also demanded the release of TDP leader Gantapuram Jaggu who was arrested on Saturday night.

In allegations and counter-allegations regarding the shifting of Jockey Industries from Rapthadu, the TDP and YSRCP leaders had been making personal comments against each other, which led to TDP Gantapuram Jaggu commenting on Mr. Thopudurthi’s mother.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a retort, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy had said that Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, would be the next target if TDP revived politics of violence.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy’s comments on Chandrababu Naidu have infuriated the TDP leaders and cadres all over undivided Kurnool and Anantapur districts and TDP district presidents of Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai District and Anantapur demanded immediate arrest of the MLA’s brother. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US