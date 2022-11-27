Paritalas stage sit-in demanding arrest of Rapthadu MLA’s brother

November 27, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Former TDP minister Paritala Sunitha and her son Paritala Sriram staged a sit-in on the street in front of the Chennekothapalli Police Station on November 27 (Sunday), demanding the arrest of Thopudurthi Chandrasekhar Reddy, brother of Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy.

They also demanded the release of TDP leader Gantapuram Jaggu who was arrested on Saturday night.

In allegations and counter-allegations regarding the shifting of Jockey Industries from Rapthadu, the TDP and YSRCP leaders had been making personal comments against each other, which led to TDP Gantapuram Jaggu commenting on Mr. Thopudurthi’s mother.

In a retort, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy had said that Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, would be the next target if TDP revived politics of violence.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy’s comments on Chandrababu Naidu have infuriated the TDP leaders and cadres all over undivided Kurnool and Anantapur districts and TDP district presidents of Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai District and Anantapur demanded immediate arrest of the MLA’s brother.