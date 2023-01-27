‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will help relieve us of examination stress, say students

January 27, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students of tenth class, Intermediate and other classes who attended the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha – 2023’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the programme would help them relieve of stress and exam fear.

Hundreds of students watched the live telecast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme at the auditorium of Maris Stella College on Friday. “The programme will help us fare well in the ensuing examinations,” said M. Suhasa, an intermediate student of Maris Stella College.

“We have learnt about time management and how to focus on hard work during the examinations. The speech of the Prime Minister was very inspring,” said T. Gowthami, a tenth class student of GDET Municipal High School, Patamata.

U. Pavani, a parent who attended the programme, said that the motivation and the suggestions given by Mr. Modi would certainly help the students write the examinations with confidence. She thanked the college management for telecasting the programme.

“The book Exam Warriors is so good. The book penned by the Prime Minister will be useful to the students. I appeal to all students to go through the book before appearing for examinations,” said Sk. Shaheen, a second year Intermediate student.

“We have learnt a lot from the programme,” said V. Anushka, an intermediate student.

“Mr. Modi shared tips with the teachers on how to motivate students in classrooms,” said S. Udaya Lakshmi, a teacher.

“The Prime Minister’s suggestions on using digital devices, spending time with parents and other family members, how to respond during the time of results gave us much relief,” said U. Harika, a student of Maris Stella College.