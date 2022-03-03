Parents’ wait for return of their children from Ukraine getting longer 

20 students from Nellore district still stranded in the war-torn nation

There seems to be no end to the ordeal of 20 students stranded in the war-torn Ukraine, according to their anxious parents here.

One such parent Mareddy Dayakar Reddy from Gudur has lamented that his son Rithwik Reddy is struggling to get food and water to keep his heart and soul together.

“Glued to the television set, I am keeping myself abreast of the war situation for the eighth day,” said another student’s father, Sk. Shahid Mohammad, of Nellore as the Russian attack of Ukraine continued on Thursday.

So far, five students – T. Chaitanya, Ch. Likith, D. Bhanumati, Naga Pawan Reddy, and Md. Anees Sharief – were fortunate to reunite with their parents in the district.

Meanwhile, the revenue officials visited each of the families of the stranded students and explained them the steps being taken by the Union and State governments for the safe return of their wards.

Allaying their fears, Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said relentless efforts were being made to bring back the students from the war-ravaged European nation.