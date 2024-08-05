Parents, vehicle owners will be booked if minors are found driving: Vizinagaram SP

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said parents and vehicle owners will be held responsible if minors are caught driving. He said all station house officers were directed to take up a special campaign against underage driving in their respective areas.

Speaking to The Hindu, the SP said that minors and their parents will be given counselling in case of repeated offences.

“Youngsters aged below 16 years are not competent enough to control vehicles. They are incapable of crisis management in case of eventuality. So, the parents should not allow them to drive vehicles. After attaining a stipulated age, they should take Laerner’s Licence and get expertise in driving under the supervision of experts. It helps them know traffic rules and understand how to be safe while driving vehicles,” Mr.Vakul added.

After the directive from the SP, Traffic Wing DSP D. Viswanath, Circle Inspector Ranganath and others have been conducting special drives at Fort Junction, Ice Factory Junction, Cantonment and other areas where many minors were reportedly seen driving vehicles regularly.

As many as 62 minors were caught driving vehicles and the police gave them and their parents counselling against underage driving. The police have also been creating awareness of helmet-wearing within the city limits.

It is observed that many people were using helmets only on the highways and ignoring them within the city limits. In the backdrop of occurrences of accidents in the city and outskirts, the Police Department is making vehicle drivers wear helmets.