Parents urged to utilise benefits of Sukanya Samriddhi scheme

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 24, 2022 08:51 IST

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar interacting with a girl at Sukanya Samriddhi Mahotsav, organised by the Department of Posts, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

State Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar on Friday underscored the importance of saving money.

Addressing a programme organised by the Department of Posts as part of Sukanya Samriddhi Mahotsav, Mr. Suresh Kumar said saving money could show a path out of the uncertainties of life and provide an opportunity to enjoy a quality life.

Referring to the Central scheme, he said families with girl children should opt for the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme.

“It will get you a good rate of interest and also tax benefits,” he said, suggesting that mothers who had been receiving financial assistance under Amma Vodi programme could deposit part of this money in the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) as it would help them secure the girl’s future.

He also presented SSA passbooks to girl children and their parents.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Hari Prasad Sarma and others were present on the occasion.

