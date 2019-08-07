Parents urged to send their wards to State schools

The Government is doing all it can to scale up facilities in the State-run Schools and parents should reciprocate by sending their wards to these schools, said Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhy, on Tuesday.

He was addressing a meeting organised to distribute scholarships to 39 students of Zilla Parishad High Schools in Krishna district for the academic year 2018-19, by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories under its School Improvement Programme (SIP).

The YSR Congress Party MLA said he was happy to see that organisations like Dr. Reddy’s Foundation had been contributing its mite in the State endeavour to improve the scenario in government schools. He said contrary to popular belief, teachers in government schools were more qualified in State schools and that they would be better equipped to impart quality education, thanks to the focus of the government on this key sector.

Citing the example of Amma Vodi programme designed to check school-drop out rate and also to boost admissions in the State-run schools, he said a string of measures were being initiated to usher in radical reforms that would change the face of government schools.

V. Narayana Reddy, vice-president-Head IR and Corporate Social Responsibility in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said the company had selected a total of 504 students from 229 A.P. High Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (200 schools in A.P. and 29 in Telangana) and had distributed scholarships worth ₹54.40 lakh in the academic year 2018-19.