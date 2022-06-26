Parents told to caution youth against drugs

National Anti-Drug Day observed in Chittoor

District Principal Judge Bhima Rao and SP Y. Rishant Reddy distributing clothes to municipal workers in Chittoor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Parents should be careful not to let young people fall prey to the evil of drugs, said District Principal Judge Bhima Rao.

National Anti-Drug Day was observed at the Court Complex here on Sunday.

Mr. Bhima Rao, who is also the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said students addicted to drugs would be prone to health risks, become uneducated and deprived of their livelihood, besides developing criminal tendencies.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy said if there was any public information about narcotics, opium, heroin, marijuana, cocaine and other substances people should immediately act and inform the police.

DLSA secretary I. Karuna Kumar said youth facing stressful conditions should discuss their problems with their parents and well-wishers and could also seek the assistance of the police.

Additional SP P. Jagadish, Sixth Additional District Judge Shanti, Ninth Additional District Judge Srinivasa Rao, Third Additional Junior Civil Judge S. Srinivas, and senior officials of the police department, and court staff were present.