Andhra Pradesh

Parents ‘strangulate alcoholic son to death’ at Lepakshi

more-in

Parents of Narayanaswamy, 32, a labourer, allegedly strangulated him to death at Lepakshi in the Anantapur district on Monday night when he under the influence of liquor, allegedly tried to pull the sari of his mother Kadiriamma, 55, while she was asleep.

Narayanaswamy’s parents, Narasimhappa, 60 and Kadiriamma, were reportedly fed up with his behaviour and regular threats to give his share of property. They reportedly strangulated him to death with Kadiriamma’s sari. Narayanaswamy’s wife had left him three months ago allegedly unable to bear his torture, and was living separately, Hindupur Rural Circle Inspector Dharani Kishore said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
crime
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 8:40:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/parents-strangulate-alcoholic-son-to-death-at-lepakshi/article30331460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY