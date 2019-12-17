Parents ‘strangulate alcoholic son to death’ at Lepakshi

Parents of Narayanaswamy, 32, a labourer, allegedly strangulated him to death at Lepakshi in the Anantapur district on Monday night when he under the influence of liquor, allegedly tried to pull the sari of his mother Kadiriamma, 55, while she was asleep.

Narayanaswamy’s parents, Narasimhappa, 60 and Kadiriamma, were reportedly fed up with his behaviour and regular threats to give his share of property. They reportedly strangulated him to death with Kadiriamma’s sari. Narayanaswamy’s wife had left him three months ago allegedly unable to bear his torture, and was living separately, Hindupur Rural Circle Inspector Dharani Kishore said.