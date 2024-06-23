Parents sell baby boy for ₹2.65 lakh in Vijayawada

The Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has busted an alleged trafficking racket as part of which an infant was sold for ₹2.65 lakh. The case came to light on June 22. Even as the child is yet to be traced, the CWC, as a precautionary measure, has shifted two other sons—aged four and 18 months—of the biological parents to a childcare home.

The CWC confirmed that a baby boy was sold through mediators and sought a Social Investigation Report (SIR) on the incident.

“The biological parents hailing from Pezzonipeta in Vijayawada had sold away the infant. We have identified two mediators—Mary and Saroja—of the racket,” said CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha, adding that as a precautionary measure, the CWC shifted two other sons of the biological parents to a childcare home.

“The parents and the traffickers allegedly made a deal for the sale of the baby four months ago and the traffickers offered ₹65,000 for medical checkups and other expenses to the biological mother. At the time of delivery, they gave ₹2 lakh to her,” CWC member Chandragiri Radha Kumari, who inquired into the racket, told The Hindu on June 23 (Sunday).

The CWC has alerted the police and ordered a detailed investigation into the alleged racket, Ms. Radha Kumari said.

“We are investigating the alleged child trafficking case. We are trying to ascertain if the accused are involved in more such cases. The details of the biological parents, adopted parents and other information are being gathered,” a police officer said.