Parents seek closure of educational institutions

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 March 2020 19:14 IST

They express concern over spreading of coronavirus

Parents from Visakhapatnam demanded closure of educational institutions over the possibility of spreading of COVID-19 virus. Though there are no positive cases in the region, a number of parents expressed their ire over the officials for running the institutions, especially schools, despite all parts of the State registering suspected cases. A few parents met the management of a few schools, here on Tuesday.

At present, government schools are running half-days, while most of the private schools are conducting full day classes. As a precautionary measure, many play schools have already announced closure of schools till March 31. Parents have been sending children with face masks on and classes are being organised amid COVID-19 scare.

“The Odisha government has declared holidays to schools after one positive case was reported. The officials here should also take a decision since it is a matter of children health,” said J. Murali, a parent from Isukathota.

Pointing out lack of proper preventive measures at many schools, several parents urged the Education Department officials to make sure all the school managements conduct thermal tests for the students while entering the school and also to supply sanitisers at the washrooms to prevent possible spread of flu.

All the Central Institutions in the city such as Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE) and IIM -Visakhapatnam, have declared holidays and closed their campuses and hostels till March 31. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) also cancelled its examinations and annual convocation. A private university at Rushikonda has also declared holidays till March 31.

However, private degree and engineering college managements have asked their students to come to college with face masks and to avoid travelling in packed buses.

Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) president G. Seetharam said that the CRPF is going to submit a representation demanding closure of schools to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Education Minister A. Suresh soon.

‘Fake messages’

A day after Andhra University management announced that it will run as usual by taking precautions, WhatsApp groups of many AU students were flooded with messages stating that the varsity has been shut down till March 31. According to the students, in the name of a ‘Important Circular’ from the V-C’s office, the messages have been spreading since Monday.

On Tuesday, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan appealed to students not to believe in such fake messages and made it clear that the varsity will run as usual. He also said that they would complain to the Cyber Crime police over the issue.

Meanwhile, members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) said that they would give representation to officials requesting to close the varsity.

“Many students are scared over the possible spreading of COVID-19 and approaching us. We will give a representation to AU officials tomorrow,” said SFI member A. Gautam.