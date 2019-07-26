Andhra Pradesh

Parents of missing boy meet Collector

Sriharish’s parents showing his picture to the media in Ongole on Thursday.

Sriharish of Prakasam district has been missing for a month

While the entire State heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday after four-year-old Jashith was reunited with his parents after being kidnapped three days ago, it is an unending trauma for another set of parents in Prakasam district whose two-year-old son has been missing for a month now.

Two-year-old Sriharish was playing outside his house like on any other day in the remote village of Reddyapalem, near Mundlamuru, in Prakasam district, on June 26.

However, he went missing that day and has been untraceable ever since.

His parents, M. Ashok Reddy and Jyothi, had filed a police complaint but with almost a month since the boy’s disappearance, approached Prakasam Bhavan to meet the Collector.

District Collector P. Bhaskar met the distraught parents and promised them that he would personally take up the matter with Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao said all-out efforts were being made to trace the boy.

