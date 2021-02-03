Parents of girls killed in Madanapalle shifted to Vizag

The couple, who were arrested on charges of murdering their two daughters in Madanapalle in Chittoor district, are being shifted to the Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam.
A van carrying the couple was on its way to Visakhapatnam, when reports last came in. It is likely to reach the city on Thursday morning.
It is learnt that the mother of the two deceased girls, Padmaja, is still in hysteric condition, and the inmates in Madanapalle sub-jail had panicked and had requested the authorities concerned to shift the couple.
Sources say that she had been behaving very erratically and strangely and her mental condition had become a concern for the jail authorities. She was shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati and the doctors there had recommended for shifting them to Vizag, said a senior doctor from Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam.
“Once they come here, we will evaluate their mental condition and then decide what is to be done,” said the doctor.
Padmaja and her husband Purushotham Naidu, both highly educated persons, allegedly killed their two daughters over suspected occult practice.
