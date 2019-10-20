Parents held for killing newly married girl

A week after the mysterious death of a newly married girl, Chandana (17), of Reddlapalle village of Shantipuram mandal in the district, the Kuppam Rural police on Saturday morning arrested the girl’s parents and two other relatives, on the charge of killing her for marrying a Dalit. The case has been altered from suspicious death to murder.

The arrested were identified as girl’s father K. Venkatesh, mother Amaravathi and relatives Varamurthy and Muniraju.

On October 12 midnight, the parents and relatives had cremated the girl hurriedly and threw her ashes into a tank in neighbouring Karnataka limits, claiming that the girl had committed suicide after being separated from her husband, a Dalit. According to circle inspector M.R. Krishna Mohan, the girl, belonging to BC community, had married Nanda Kumar (19), a Dalit, whom she loved, on October 12. He was from a neighbouring village. The same evening, the girl’s parents took her back home, saying she was a minor.

‘Strangled with rope’

Opposing her marriage with a Dalit boy, the girl’s father, K. Venkatesh (44), strangulated her to death with a rope, and hung the body from a ceiling fan to make it appear like a suicide, Mr. Mohan said.

Later, Venkatesh along with his wife, younger brother and two relatives (sons of his elder sister and younger brother) took the body to the outskirts of the village and cremated it with petrol. The ashes were collected into gunny sacks and dumped in a nearby tank under Karnataka limits, the CI said.

On October 13, the VRO gave a complaint about the episode noting it as “suspicious death.” Following investigation, the police arrested the four at two different locations in Kuppam Rural limits on Saturday. One more youth, a relative, is still at large and a special party is after him, the police said.