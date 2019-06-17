Parents fume as children asked to come to school in scorching weather

The Education Department and school managements have come under severe criticism from parents, as schools continue to run during severe heatwave conditions in Visakhapatnam district. Demanding closure of schools in the coming one week, parents complain that their children are falling ill, after being exposed to heat, while returning from schools.

Since the last one week, Visakhapatnam district has been witnessing increase in day temperatures. On Friday, Visakhapatnam city (airport region) registered temperature of around 42° Celsius, which is said to be highest in this season, while several parts of district, including Anakapalle, Pendurthy, S Rayavaram, Anandapuram and a few others registered between 42° and 44° degrees Celsius.

Many parents alleged that even though the Education Department instructed to open schools for half-a-day, the school managements have totally ignored.

“The temperatures have been very high since the last three days. Even adults are not able to come out, but schoolchildren need to take the pressure. The officials should consider the seriousness and give at least one week break to schools,” said Mr. Jayaram, a parent from Murali Nagar area of the city, who stopped sending his son, a Class II student.

According to a few parents, as they are reluctant to send their children to schools in such hot conditions, the school managements are forcibly making children come to schools in the name of assessment tests. “When my son returned from school yesterday, he was seen very exhausted and has fallen ill. But again today morning, he got up and was seen getting ready. When I asked him, he said there is an assessment test and he must go at any cost. When we demand school managements to announce holidays, they say that they did not receive any orders from departments concerned,” said Ms. Madhuri, a parent from Seethammadhara.

According to sources from Education Department, they have not received any orders from the State government, in the wake of increasing temperatures in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. A senior officer said that when the State government is celebrating ‘Rajanna Badibata’ programme in a massive scale, it is also impossible to expect holidays at this time.

‘Drink water’

Doctors said children must consume at least one litre of water during school time, not just 250ml or 500 ml.

“During the school hours, children must consume at least one litre of water. It is advisable to consume salt and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), rather than fruit juices, in such humid conditions,” said Physician from Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, Dr Triveni Reddy.