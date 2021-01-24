Parents flag quite a few concerns

24 January 2021 23:41 IST

Fast pace of online teaching, lack of direct interaction with teachers among issues

The academic year 2020-21 is a year for students to remember when virtual classes emerged as an alternative to traditional classroom teaching. Despite all odds during the initial days, students have started to adjust to the new mode of learning. However, education experts and parents raise a number of issues at this juncture.

Many school managements have changed gears and are trying to finish the syllabus at the earliest for 10th class students. Syllabus has been reduced for other classes due to shortage of time. A few schools are providing pre-recorded classes to students.

While some parents are fine with the new system, a few complain that their children are unable to cover the syllabus in the fast-track mode. Network connectivity, lack of direct interaction with teachers, uncertainty over examinations and pressure by school managements for fee payment are the other concerns they raise.

Says K. Mani, mother of a IV class boy: "We do not have a laptop, so he is attending online classes using a mobile phone. He misses some classes due to network problems and sometimes he is just unable to focus on what is being taught. Lack of direct interaction with teachers further compounds the matter. We are worried how he is going to fare in the final examinations."

Zero year

Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) president G. Sitaram says they have found that in agency areas not many students are able to attend online classes regularly due to connectivity issues. They are also under stress unable to keep pace with the online coaching. "The CRPF has appealed to the government to declare 2020-21 as a zero year and promote students of all classes, except 10th class, to the next year," he adds.

Despite the pandemic impact on all sections of society, the school managements have not reduced the tuition fee, laments S. Krishna Rao, a private employee. "Though parents are incurring additional expenditure on mobile phones or laptops and broadband charges for online classes, school managements are not showing any concern and are pressurising us to pay the fee instalments," he bemoans.