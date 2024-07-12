Cancellation of management quota in new govt. medical colleges sought in A.P.

Parents of students pursuing medicine programmes have urged the Andhra Pradesh government to do away with the management quota in the new government medical colleges and allot seats only to the deserving candidates based on merit.

At a media conference here on July 11 (Thursday), president of A.P. Medicos’ Parents’ Association A. Venkateswarlu said the move to establish 17 new medical colleges in the State was a welcome step. Five new colleges started operating from the last academic year (2023-24).

Pointing out that all other States, including the neighbouring Telangana, were allotting seats in government medical colleges to students purely on merit basis, he said Andhra Pradesh alone had designated 50% of the seats in the new medical colleges as ‘self-financed’, depriving meritorious students from the poor financial background of opportunity to pursue a course in medicine, through G.O.s 107 and 108 issued in 2023.

Through the G.O., the government established Andhra Pradesh Medical Education and Research Corporation (APMERC) and introduced a category of ‘Self-Financed Seats’ in Government Medical Colleges.

The Board of Directors of APMERC categorised the seats in the government medical colleges permitted from the academic year 2023-24 and fixed the fee. As per its recommendations, 15% of the total seats in each new government medical college is allocated to All-India quota. Of the remaining 85% of the seats, 50% fall under general category, 35% under ‘self-financing’ and 15% of the seats under NRI category.

The fee structure notified by the government for these medical colleges is ₹15,000 per annum for general category (50% of seats), ₹12 lakh for self-financing category (35% of seats) and ₹20 lakh for NRI category (15 % seats).

The G.O. says the amount collected for the ‘self-financing’ and NRI category seats would be deposited with the APMERC, which in turn, would utilise the funds for developing the existing government medical colleges, the new ones and the institutions affiliated to them.

“The two G.O.s facilitate the transformation of medical education into a commercial activity. The government should repeal them immediately. Cancellation of the GOs will result in the availability of 325 additional seats in MBBS courses for meritorious students from the economically backward sections,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

The association members also requested the government to allot seats in Siddhartha Medical College to students from Andhra Pradesh only as Article 371-D of the Constitution of India is substituted by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Association secretary P. Sita Ram Prasad, treasurer K. Narasimha Rao were also present at the press conference.

