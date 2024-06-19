Parents cut corners to pay for books, uniforms sold at exorbitant prices at private schools

A new academic year has started forcing many parents whose children are studying in private schools to tighten their purse strings to meet the escalating cost of education.

“This is an annual ritual. As schools re-open for a fresh academic year, we cut corners to meet the additional expenses incurred on children’s tuition fees and the ever-increasing rates of books and uniforms. It puts a lot of strain on our monthly budget, which goes for a toss,” says D. Priya, who paid ₹6,600 for books supplied by the school management for her daughter, who studies in 4th grade in a private school. This is in addition to the 3,000 she paid for the school uniform.

“My salary has not increased in the last two years, but the cost of education for my kids is always on the upward swing,” says N. Narasimha Rao, who incurred an additional expenditure of around ₹40,000 on account of payment of books and uniforms for his two daughters studying in Class II and III in a private educational institution.

The bigger the popularity of the school, the higher the cost. Some of the well-known names in the local educational landscape charge anything between ₹11,000 to ₹15,000 for books alone. What irks parents is the irrational cost factor. “If you buy the same stuff from the market, you may get it for even less than half the amount charged by these school managements. But, we are forced to shell out the exorbitant amounts, as the schools insist that it is mandatory to buy uniforms, books and other stationery from them only,” says an irate Uday Kumar G.

The harried parents insist that specific regulations be put in place regarding the pricing of books, uniforms, stationery, and other school-supplied material to prevent fleecing. “No parent would be ready to come on record and complain for fear of their children getting targeted by the school,” says M. Bindu Varsha, a mother of two school-going children.

Officials in the Education Department admit that there is no specific rule to deal with the menace. “At the time of giving permissions and recognitions, the school managements are instructed to strictly abide by the rule book. If there is any specific complaint, we are ready to take immediate action against the erring school,” says Joint Director of the School Education Department, Mr. Subbarao.

He says he would instruct the District Education Officers (DEOs) to direct the monitoring officers to visit schools and prevent any such practice. “This is yet another reason why parents should think of sending their children to Government schools, which are way ahead of the institutions in the private sector now,” he says.