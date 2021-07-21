Parents cautioned on COVID-19 third wave

NCLP Project Director explains dos and don’ts to staff

Officials of the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Schools organised an awareness programme for parents and teachers on protection of children from a predicted third wave of COVID-19.

NCLP’s Krishna district unit project director (PD) D. Anjaneya Reddy cautioned parents and elders in the families on the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.

Participating in the drive at an NCLP School in Jakkampudi YSR Colony, being run by P. Ravindra Babu, on Tuesday, the PD asked the staff to keep the classrooms and the premises clean, undertake sanitisation regularly and arrange caution boards on COVID-19.

Mr. Anjaneya Reddy asked parents not to go out unnecessarily, wear masks, gloves and face shields, sanitise their hands frequently and drink hot water to keep the virus at bay.

“Persons suffering from fever and cold should stay away from children, and take all measures to prevent the spread of the virus within their family and consult a doctor immediately,” the NCLP PD said.

Mr. Anjaneya Reddy and the staff distributed provisions and masks, sponsored by an NGO, Krupa Foundation, to the students’ parents on the occasion.

Mr. Ravindra Babu asked the parents to get vaccinated, avoid journeys, and not to send their children outside and monitor their health regularly.

NCLP coordinator B. Prasanna said parents should avoid mass gatherings, follow a healthy diet, and keep phone numbers of doctors handy in case of emergencies, and enlighten children on dos and dont’s to protect from COVID-19.

When the parents asked about reopening of the NCLP Schools, Mr. Anjaneya Reddy said that classes will be conducted as per the directions of the government. Awareness on the COVID-19 third wave will be conducted for parents in all NCLP Schools in the district, he said.