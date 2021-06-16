Parents, brother held for attempt to set girl afire

KADAPA

16 June 2021 23:30 IST

The Kadapa police on Wednesdqay arrested a couple of Rayachoti town, along with their son, for allegedly trying to set their daughter afire.

The 20-year-old girl of Kothapalli was reportedly in a relationship with a close relative for some time. The girl’s father, mother and brother objected to it and reportedly fixed her alliance with another person.

As the girl rejected their proposal, the enraged parents allegedly doused her with petrol and set her afire on Tuesday evening. With the timely intervention of the girl’s elder sister, who reacted swiftly to save her, the girl was shifted to hospital with burn injuries for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rayachoti) R. Vasudevan said based on the girl’s statement, the Rayachoti Town police registered a case and launched investigation. The Rayachoti police arrested the accused and sent them to judicial remand.