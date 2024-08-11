Parents’ Association seeks White Paper on Education Sector in Andhra Pradesh

The Parents’ Association of Andhra Pradesh has asked the State government to release a White Paper on the Education Sector in the State.

Association president Sikharam Narahari and general secretary G. Eswaraiah, in a release on August 11, Sunday, said that Human Resources Minister (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh stressed the need for building trust among people about government schools by improving the quality of education they provide.

The association asked why two lakh students dropped out of government schools if the previous government had spent thousands of crores of rupees on the schools. Was it due to a lack of quality education or teaching methods? they asked.

The government is requested to release a White Paper in this regard, they said, adding, that an enquiry should be conducted into the expenditure incurred and the reasons behind students leaving the government schools.

The government should also release a White Paper on the Supporting Andhra Leadering Transformation (SALT) project which was implemented with a World Bank loan of ₹1,850 crore. The onus lies on the government to tell the people how far the free education under the Right to Education Act, 2009, was implemented in private schools, they added.

