Parents asked to spend more time with children

Raise them with love and keep them away from vices: Collector

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Tuesday asked parents to spend time with their children and bring them up with love and affection to keep them away from bad practices.

Participating in a programme organised by Krishna district police on ‘Anti Drug Drive’ in the town on Tuesday, Mr. Imtiaz cautioned the youth against using drugs which will ruin their lives.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu has said that drug peddlers were targeting youngsters, particularly the students, and asked them not to use drugs. Many students were spoiling their lives by getting addicting to banned drugs, and some were facing criminal cases, he said.

Earlier, they took out a rally from Lakshmi Talkies to Koneru Centre, in which many police personnel participated.

The Vijayawada City Police gave counselling to the students, who were caught in drug cases, and to their parents. Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police K.V. Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioners of Police G.V. Ramana Murthy and V.S.N. Varma, CI Krishna Mohan, psychologists G. Shankar Rao and P. Krishna Das participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasulu said that students who were pursuing professional courses were being trapped by drug peddlers. Youth who were addicted to drugs were resorting to thefts, chain snatching and other crimes and warned to book cases against the students, if they were caught again.

