‘Parents are in favour of introducing English medium in govt. schools’

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Monday said that parents were in favour of introducing English medium in government schools and that they believed it should be welcomed by all sections of the society to ensure decent life for kids in future.

In a press release, he said a majority of the parents in Etcherla, Ranasthalam and Srikakulam mandals had raised demand for English medium in schools during a survey conducted by the university as part of Public Outreach Programme.

“Mother tongue has its own place in the society, but learning the language of the world is also equally important. Despite the private school education being a financial burden, many parents send their wards here so that the latter can improve their language skills,” said Dr. Lajapathirai who worked as the V-C between 2014 and 2017.

He hoped that English medium education would turn out to be a boon for students of Srikakulam district and help them in overcoming the language barrier. He urged the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to also take necessary steps so as to see that Telugu is not sidelined in the process.