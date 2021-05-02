Parents and students welcome decision to postpone Intermediate examinations

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 May 2021 20:12 IST

They also seek postponement of SSC examinations

The announcement of Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on the postponement of the Intermediate examinations has relieved the tension of parents and students. They are worried as the COVID-19 second wave is sweeping the State.

However, the silence of the State government on postponement of SSC (Class X) examinations is causing confusion among parents and students. Various peoples’ organisations and associations have already appealed to the government to postpone both SSC and Intermediate examinations.

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has written to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday seeking cancellation of the examinations. PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanayya said that the decision to hold the examinations could lead to a disaster.

When the State Cabinet meeting was postponed as Ministers would have to gather at one place, how could the government conduct examinations in which lakhs of students would attend, they said. Both students, teachers and parents would be exposed to the risk. While the government claims that all COVID-19 protocols would be followed, one could not be sure that students would comply with the guidelines. Students, who attend examination after taking paracetamol, cannot be detected by the thermal scanner. There could be asymptomatic carriers, who could transmit the virus to others, they said.

‘Syllabus not completed’

The attendance of students fell to a dismal 10 to 15% and the syllabus has not been completed in many schools. The examinations can be conducted after the COVID-19 cases decline and after giving a month’s time for the students to prepare, they said.

In a separate letter to the Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association State chairman K.S.N. Murthy has demanded postponement of the SSC examinations. During the academic year 2020-21, very less syllabus was completed for the students due the reduced working days for the schools in view of the pandemic situation, he said.

There was full attendance only in February. Again in March, due to the spread of the pandemic students did not attend the classes. Many of the parents and students succumbed to COVID-19. In April only 15% attended, forcing most schools to close down. Most of the students are reluctant to write the examinations now, Mr. Murthy said.

Under these circumstances, it would be better to conduct the examinations, after cases declined, he said.

The students should be given a month’s time to prepare. Alternatively, they should promoted this year also like last year with a good rank to protect their future, Mr. Murthy said.