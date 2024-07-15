GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parenting skills inculcated to caregivers at Yerpedu

Published - July 15, 2024 07:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Counselling psychologist N.B. Sudhakar Reddy addressing caregivers during ‘Parenting Skills Training Programme’ at SOS Children’s Villages Yerpedu campus in Tirupati district on Monday.

Counselling psychologist N.B. Sudhakar Reddy addressing caregivers during ‘Parenting Skills Training Programme’ at SOS Children’s Villages Yerpedu campus in Tirupati district on Monday.

SOS Children’s Villages India organised a ‘Parenting Skills Training Programme’ at its Yerpedu campus here on Monday, to enhance the parenting skills of caregivers and equipping them with strategies to support children’s development.

Noted counselling psychologist N.B. Sudhakar Reddy addressed the members and provided insights into child psychology, communication techniques and positive discipline methods. Dr. Reddy laid stress on understanding the psychological needs of children, fostering healthy parent-child relationships through active listening and empathy, and implementing positive discipline with clear boundaries.

120 caregivers from across eleven villages in Yerpedu and Srikalahasti mandals of Tirupati district participated in the interactive session and role-playing exercises, simulating real-life scenarios. Programme in-charge Satya Narayana and co-worker Muni Ratnam demonstrated examples on family strengthening.

