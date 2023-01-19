HamberMenu
PARD cricket tournament held to encourage rural sports persons in AP

January 19, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

At a cricket tournament conducted by Para Association For Rural Development (PARD), the team from K. Zaddavari Palem won the title while Dondapadu Village of Vinukonda Mandal emerged runners up. 

In a statement on Thursday, P.V. Lakshmaiah, president of PARD, said that to promote sports and physical activities in the rural areas of the State, the tournament was organised from January 13 to 18, at K. Zaddavaripalem in Nuzendla Mandal of Palnadu district.

The tournament was held as part of the Sankranti festival celebrations. PARD encouraged 30 feature teams from various parts of the State and offered a cash prize of ₹30,116 to the winners and ₹20,116 to the runners up. In addition, awarded a Man of the Series for the best team. 

The tournament was aimed at providing a platform for local cricket players to showcase their talent and hone their skills.

Satish Savitri Sarella, former secretary of the ST Commission, Government of Andhra Pradesh, inaugurated the tournament. He highlighted the importance of developing sports infrastructure in rural areas so that more people could access it and benefit from it. The tournament was conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by Dr. Lakshmaiah & Association and supervised by local village authorities.  

T. Narasimha, Member Development & Welfare Board, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of India; Vasantha Babu, RDO, Palnadu Dist; Ravi Shankar Reddy, SP, Palnadu Dist and others participated in these tournaments as guests.

