Paramour hacks woman to death; kills self in Eluru district

August 29, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - ELURU

A 40-year-old paramour has reportedly hacked a woman to death before he ended his life, in Eluru district.

On the night of August 27, D. Satyanarayana had invited U.Sujatha (30) to his house in Eluru town, where he had reportedly hacked her to death. The duo had been in a relationship for more than four years and living in the Eluru district headquarters. Five years ago, Mr. Satyanarayana had deserted his wife and was earning his livelihood as a painter.

Eluru DSP E. Srinivasulu told The Hindu on August 29: “The preliminary details of the case have emerged based on two suicide notes reportedly left behind by him in his house and another one on the railway track, on which he has ended his life, in the night of August 27”.

One note that was found near the railway track mentioned the presence of Ms. Sujatha’s dead body in his house. “We have traced the dead body of Ms. Sujatha in the house of Mr. Satyanarayana. The exact reason for the extreme step by Mr. Satyanarayana is yet to be investigated”, said DSP Mr. Srinivasulu.

The accused has kept the dead body of Ms. Sujatha in his house and locked it. The DSP further said that the post-mortem on the two dead bodies would be performed in a government hospital in Eluru by Tuesday evening.

(Those struggling with suicidal tendencies could dial Eluru police 9440796603.)