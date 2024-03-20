Paramour hacks live-in partner, man to death in Kakinada district 

March 20, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KAKINADA

A 40-year-old man has allegedly hacked a woman, who is his live-in partner and another man suspected to be her lover with a knife, while the deceased were on their way to attend the agriculture work at Chebrolu village under Gollaprolu police limits in Kakinada district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Pendyala Lovamma (35) and Posina Srinu (45). “The accused, identified as Loka Nagababu, has reportedly resorted to the extreme step as Ms. Lovamma deserted him and recently began an affair with Mr. Srinu,” said Pithapuram Circle Inspector N. Srinivas.

Ms. Lovamma, mother of three children, has recently put an end to her live-in relationship with Mr. Nagababu. The duo began their live-in relationship after Ms. Lovamma deserted her husband.

On Wednesday, Mr. Nagababu had also attacked Ms. Lovamma’s mother, Ms. Ramalakshmi, for her alleged role in the relationship with the deceased Mr. Srinu. However, she has survived with injuries and is being treated in Peddapuram government hospital.

“We have retrieved the two dead bodies from the agriculture field and sent them to government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is on,” said CI Mr. Srinivas.

