Paramesham appointed KRMB Chairman

Ahead of meetings of the Krishna Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Boards (GRMB) slated for June 4 and 5 respectively, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has appointed full-time Chairman to KRMB.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry, A. Paramesham, who is functioning as the Member Secretary of KRMB at present, has been posted as the Chairman, relieving J. Chandrashekhar Iyer of his additional charge.

Mr. Iyer would, however, continue as the Chairman of GRMB.