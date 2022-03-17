Paramedical staff patted for their efforts in fight against COVID

Vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 to begin today in Chittoor

The National Immunisation Day was observed in 101 rural primary health centres and 37 urban health centres in Chittoor district on Wednesday, by felicitating the best ANMs and Asha workers in recognition of their services during the COVID pandemic, particularly in carrying out the vaccination drive since January 2021.

Appreciating their efforts, District Immunisation Officer P. Ravi Raju told the media here that the paramedical staff had administered as many as 77 lakh doses during the first and second phases of the pandemic in the district.

“We have received the first batch of the COVID-19 abs meant for the children in the age group of 12-14. The drive will commence from Thursday, targeting 1.30 lakh children. Already 2.09 lakh first and 1.95 lakh second doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 in the district,” he said.

The official appealed to the parents and teachers to bring the children (12-14) age group to the vaccination centres at the rural and urban PHCs.

“There is a mood of relaxation among the parents now due to single-digit infections in the district in the last several weeks. Parents should realise the importance of vaccination in the fight against the pandemic. Teachers also play a crucial role in creating awareness among the children and parents on the immunization,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.

The DIO said that apart from the regular jabs, precautionary doses will commence for all people(even those who do not have any comorbid conditions) aged above 60.