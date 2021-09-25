Paramedical contract staff seek regularisation

KADAPA

25 September 2021 01:10 IST

Most of them have put in 20 years of service, says JAC

The agitation of the Andhra Pradesh DSC Contract Paramedical Employees JAC, which has been fighting for getting the services of the contract employees regularised entered the 117th day on Friday.

The JAC members who has been staging protest in front of the Yandapalle Primary Health Centre in Rayachoti constituency said the services of the contract employees was yet to be regularised even after 20 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Many of the contract employees have crossed 50 years of age and some of them are on the verge of retirement. The contract staff had demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfil the promise he had made to them during his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

JAC State convener Y. Viswanatha Reddy said more than 4,000 staff comprising multipurpose (male and female) health assistants, lab technicians and pharmacists, had been waiting for regularisation of their services. “It is unfortunate that the government is dragging its feet from the issue in the name of deliberations. We have met Ministers and MLAs, but to no avail,” he rued. The successive governments have been placating the contract staff with promises which still remain unfulfilled, the JAC members lamented.