Paper mills to face action for not buying subabul from farmers

VIJAYAWADA

26 January 2021 01:00 IST

Govt. will tighten norms to ensure compliance, say Ministers

The State government is chalking out various plans to help the subabul/eucalyptus farmers in the State.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on subabul farmers’ problems met on Monday to discuss the issues relating to it.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Kurasala Kanna Babu and Anil Kumar expressed the view that the paper mills/companies were not purchasing the produce from farmers due to the loopholes in marketing. The companies were hand in glove with traders and causing troubles to the farmers. The government would cancel the licence of traders if the situation continued. Also, the government would make purchases directly from the farmers, they said.

There are about 15,000 small farmers cultivating subabul and eucalyptus in the State. They need to be identified through e-crop. Subabul cultivation should be registered under e-crop. The paper mills should buy the produce from them first. Permits should be given to paper mills with a prior condition in this regard. The government was contemplating bringing an online permit system, the Ministers said.

The government would share the details of the subabul farmers and the companies were expected to buy from them. The marketing department would monitor the process. The government’s objective is to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers, they said.

AP Agriculture Commission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Chittoor MP Reddappa, MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohan Rao, Marketing and Cooperation Special Secretary Y. Madhusudan Reddy, Commissioner Pradyumna and others were present.