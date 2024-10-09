ADVERTISEMENT

Papaghni water released into GNSS canal in Kadapa

Published - October 09, 2024 07:58 pm IST - KADAPA

Water to irrigate 15,000 acres in four mandals of Kamalapuram constituency

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Kamalapuram MLA Putha Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, Collector L. Sivasankar and TDP State vice-president Putha Narasimha Reddy participate in the ritual to release Papaghni water through the GNSS canal at Adavicherlapalli in Kadapa district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Water from the Papaghni river was released into the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) canal at Adavicherlapalli in Kadapa district, on Wednesday, benefiting 15,000 acres.

Collector L. Sivasankar participated in a ritual of releasing the water at the canal’s 36th km point, along with Kamalapuram MLA Putha Krishna Chaitanya Reddy and his father P. Narasimha Reddy, the State vice-president of Telugu Desam Party.

“Water is released through the canal up to Magimeruvanka, located 12 km away, as a measure to recharge the Papaghni river and also provide indirect irrigation support to 15,000 acres in four mandals of the Kamalapuram constituency”, Mr. Sivasankar said, adding that the project involved ₹2 crore.

Mr. Chaitanya Reddy said the groundwater level in his constituency had been depleted due to insufficient rainfall.

“This act will benefit the farmers of Pendlimarri, Valluru, Kamalapuran and Veerapunayunipalli mandals”, he added.

Pulivendula Revenue Divisional Officer Bhanu Sri, Superintending Engineers (Irrigation) Mallikarjuna Reddy and Venkata Ramaiah and Tahsildar Lakshmi Devi took part.

