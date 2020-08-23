Panic grips Polavaram village as Necklace Bund becomes weak

Rajulapudi Srinivas

23 August 2020 23:40 IST

Tension gripped Polavaram and Patha Polavaram villages as the Necklace Bund, constructed to protect the low-lying villages, became weak owing to the flood in the Godavari.

With the flood water remaining at the danger level for the last seven days, the bund has been damaged and it may develop a breach at any time, said the villagers.

As the flood situation continued unabated at Bhadrachalam, the second warning was sounded on Sunday.

Water is flowing at the height of five feet, touching the Necklace bund, and if it develops breach, Polavaram and Patha Polavaram will wash away, said the officials.

As a precautionary measure, the villagers have been shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, West Godavari Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana, Irrigation Superintending Engineer (SE) Nagireddy and other officials rushed to Polavaram village.

They monitored the ongoing bund strengthening works which continued till the early hours on Sunday. Irrigation officials supported the bund by packing it with sand bags and boulders.

“Around 1000 families live in Polavaram and Patha Polavaram villages. About 5,000 people, most of them tribals, are living in the villages along the bund,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Narayan Naik, who is camping at Polavaram village, said the residents of Polavaram, Patha Polavaram and Yedlagudem have been evacuated as the Necklace bund has become vulnerable to breaches.