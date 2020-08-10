Panic grips hospitals after arrests in hotel fire case

Various committees formed to probe the accident

With the arrest of three employees of Ramesh Hospitals, including two doctors, in the fire accident case at Swarna Palace Hotel, that claimed 10 lives and leaving 20 others injured, panic gripped private hospitals, which are running the COVID care centres with meagre facilities.

Ramesh Hospitals, which had taken the hotel on lease for running COVID-19 care centre, said the hospital had nothing to do with the accident.

The government has constituted different panels to probe into the facilities available at COVID hospitals and care centres. According to sources, 18 COVID hospitals, including Category A and B, 36 COVID care centres and 12 paid quarantine centres, were operating in Krishna district. The care centres are being run in various schools and colleges, while the paid centres were situated in hotels.

Health Department and COVID-19 Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy formed a panel with Dr. Y.S.R. Arogyasri Health Care Trust CEO and Public Health and Family Welfare Director to inquire into the accident. It will submit report within 48 hours. The Home Department has also formed a panel to study fire safety measures available in hotels and quarantine centres. Director-General, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Director, AP Forensic Science Laboratory, and Chief Electrical Inspector, Electrical Inspectorate, will inquire and submit its report in two days.

Meanwhile, Krishna Collector and Disaster Management Authority has constituted divisional level panel headed by Sub-Collectors/RDOs to inspect the safety measures in the COVID hospitals, care centres and quarantine centres.

The Tahsildar (MRO), fire officer, a representative from Medical and Health Department, Circle Inspector, Assistant Executive Engineer (electrical), Municipal Commissioner or the Panchayat Raj Secretary will be the committee members.

The teams concerned have been directed to inspect the hospitals and centres in their respective divisions and submit report within two days, the Collector said.