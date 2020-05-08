Andhra Pradesh

Panic at midnight: residents flee area fearing second leak

Will take action against those spreading rumours, say police

Hundreds of residents in and around Gopalapatnam fled their homes in the middle of the night after rumours spread that the LG Polymers plant would explode as there was another deadly leak at the unit.

The rumours spread thick and fast, with many people in surrounding areas too spending sleepless nights worried that the styrene vapours would spread to their locality.

Residents of Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Naidu Thota, Simhachalam and other localities in the area packed their bags and left home after social media was flooded by messages warning about a second gas leak. Several rumours were also abuzz that the police were evacuating people residing in a five-km radius from the plant.

Shortly after 1 a.m, residents of Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, NGGOs Colony and Marripalem too began evacuating their homes, complaining of a pungent smell.

“We started to smell a pungent gas from 1.30 a.m. We just wanted to be sure that our children are safe, so we left our home and went to Seethammadhara,” said N. Anand, a resident of Murali Nagar.

While those who had relatives in other parts of their city went over to their homes, others who had nowhere else to go spent the night inside their cars or sitting on the pavement along the Adavivaram-Mudasarlova route. Many people rested along the Beach Road between NTR Statue and Park Hotel junction.

Pleas go in vain

All the commotion took place despite top officials like GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, DCP Uday Bhaskar and MLC P.V.N. Madhav responding to calls after 1 a.m., urging people to stay at home and reiterating that the rumours were baseless.

“On Thursday midnight, rumours spread that the police are reportedly asking residents within a 5 km radius of the LG Polymers to evacuate due to another gas leak. The incident took place when we were evacuating people from within one to two km radius as a precautionary measure, since some amount of styrene vapour was still present in the area,” said a senior police officer from the city, adding that action would be taken against those who spread the rumours.

Police started to deploy patrolling vehicles from 2.30 a.m. making announcements that there is nothing to worry and not to believe in rumours. However most of the people started to return homes by the morning as police teams urged them to go back to their homes.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:49:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/panic-at-midnight-residents-flee-area-fearing-second-leak/article31538701.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY