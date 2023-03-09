March 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ATMAKUR (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve Monitoring Committee headed by Field Director Y. Srinivas Reddy is waiting for the permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority to shift the four female tiger cubs to a zoo following a failed attempt at reuniting them with the Tigress T-108 in the vicinity of the place where it was sighted last evening.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said they were following the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by the NTCA and as per that the health of the tiger cubs was given the utmost importance and all of them were doing fine. Late last night the cubs were taken in a rescue van of the Atmakur Forest Division of the NSTR and stationed near a waterbody where the T-108 tigress was sighted by one of the forest staff on Wednesday evening in addition to the evidence from camera traps.

“The vehicle with visible cage was left at the spot till Thursday morning and the forest staff watched them from a distance and if the T-108 had come closer to the cubs, we would have lifted the cage gate remotely after ascertaining its identity, but it did not come to the spot,” said Mr. Srinivas Reddy. The cubs are back in the Veterinary Clinic at Bairlooty and all care is being taken before a final decision is made to shift them to a zoo. The cubs in addition to goat milk had a small serving of chicken.

The Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park is the most suitable location for the cubs to grow till two years of age as its enclosures are the largest in Asia and closest possible to the natural habitat. The SV Zoo Park has trained animal handlers and veterinarian Toshiba Singh, who can keep a watch on these cubs. The committee is inclined to send the animals to Tirupati as the journey time is also shortest and there is an Animal Rescue Centre established in 2003 along with Visakhaptnam for the animals rescued from the circus.

All these enclosures are now almost empty as the aged animals lived their full life and expired with dignity.