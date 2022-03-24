Panel visits Intermediate practical exam centres in Andhra Pradesh

‘Collection of fee from students by some colleges is unacceptable’

The members of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) on Thursday made surprise inspections to several private colleges in the wake of allegations of malpractice after the introduction of non-jumbling system in the Intermediate second year practical examinations.

The commission is headed by Justice Kantha Rao who has been endowed with judicial powers. After touring several districts across the State, the panel members V. Narayana Reddy and B. Eswaraiah made a surprise visit to some private unaided junior colleges in Tirupati and Chittoor, where the practical examinations were being conducted.

In the second spell, 4,542 candidates in 66 centres are attending practical examinations in Chittoor district.

The panel members found the colleges meticulously following the stipulated norms of installing CCTV cameras in their laboratories. “However, we find the collection of ₹3,000 as practical fee from every student by some colleges. This is unacceptable. We have taken a serious note of this,” said Prof. Narayana Reddy.

Toll-free number

He advised the students and their parents to bring such malpractice to the commission’s notice by dialling the toll-free number 91505 81111.

The panel also suggested to the colleges to strengthen laboratory infrastructure by procuring state-of-the-art equipment. The members also announced that regional enclaves would be organised to create awareness on the educational system.