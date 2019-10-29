Panel to submit report on Godavari boat mishap soon

The six-member High Level Committee appointed by the government to study the reasons for the recent Godavari boat mishap and to suggest ways for safe water transport, will submit its report soon.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who conducted a review meeting on September 16 after the boat mishap at Kachuluru, constituted the High Level Committee to prevent such incidents in future.

On September 15, the Vasista Punnami Royal Boat, carrying 77 persons, including 69 tourists from A.P. and Telangana, capsized at Kachuluru village in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district killing about 51 persons.

Rescue teams and swimmers retrieved 45 bodies and six are still missing. The locals saved 26 tourists.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Aditya Nath Das is the chairman of the committee and East Godavari district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy is acting as its convenor. Members of the committee include Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), Principal Secretary (Tourism), Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and Director (Ports).

The committee has been directed to submit its report in 45 days.

Fixing of responsibility

The committee will examine the reasons for the boat accident and find out the lacunae, if any. It will fix the responsibility for the mishap.

Avoiding such incidents in future, restraining unregistered, unlicensed and unfit vessels and suspending boating during floods and other safety measures will be examined. It will also focus on fitness of boats and sarangs (drivers), checking of overloading of boats and setting up of control rooms at all water bodies.

“We discussed thrice over fitness, licences to boats, safe water transport, overloading and illegal boat operations. The report will be submitted soon to the government,” said a committee member.